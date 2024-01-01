Melissa Prax is Newsy’s resident women’s issues reporter. Melissa is especially interested in why gender-based violence continues to persist and possible solutions. That’s led to a wide array of interviews, including with Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund co-founder Tina Tchen. Since joining Newsy in 2015, she’s gotten good at time zone conversions in order to secure interviews with sources around the globe. Before Newsy, Melissa was a production assistant at the Columbus, Ohio, public media station. She has a bachelor's degree in public affairs journalism from the Ohio State University.