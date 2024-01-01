"I love being part of an independent, fact-focused team that works to educate the community." – Meghan Lopez

Meghan is a two-time Emmy Award-winning producer and editor located in Denver, Colorado. She writes scripts, stacks shows and edits videos for daily news stories that air on local media stations nationwide.

Before joining the E.W. Scripps national team, Meghan was the political reporter for Scripps’ Denver station where she covered national, state and local politics. Prior to that, Meghan served as the weekend anchor for two television stations in El Paso, Texas.

Meghan received her Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism and Spanish from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.