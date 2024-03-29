Matt Pearl believes in the power of visual journalism and storytelling to inform audiences and connect our world. As a national correspondent for E.W. Scripps, he travels the country to report on the communities, issues, and solutions that make up America. In Matt’s career he has reported from the Democratic Convention, president inauguration, the World Series, three Super Bowls, and three Olympic Games. His work has been honored with 40 Regional Emmys and 16 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, and he is a five-time NPPA National Solo Video Journalist of the Year.

He is the author of The Solo Video Journalist, a how-to book for aspiring storytellers and multimedia journalists, through Routledge and Focal Press. Matt is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and most recently received his MFA degree in Narrative Media from the University of Georgia.