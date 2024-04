Mark Fahey is a data journalist and investigative producer with the Scripps D.C. bureau and Newsy. His stories and graphics have appeared on CNBC, NBC News, CNN Money, Crain's New York Business, The Virginia Quarterly Review, the Wall Street Journal, ProPublica and CIR's "Reveal" radio show on NPR. Mark studied biology as an undergraduate at Washington University in St. Louis and business and economics journalism at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism.