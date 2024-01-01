Maren Machles is the national investigative associate producer who focuses on helping Newsy's investigative team uncover and tell stories that hold people of power to account. Prior to her role on the investigative team, she received her Bachelor of Science in journalism at the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University. During her studies, she had internships with the Scripps Howard Foundation Wire, Narrative.ly and the Long Beach Post. Maren's natural curiosity leads her to research and investigate systemic issues facing a variety of communities throughout the country. Maren can be reached at maren.machles@scripps.com.