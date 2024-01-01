Maia Rosenfeld is a Scripps Howard Fellow and data journalist with the Scripps Washington Bureau and Newsy. Before joining Scripps/Newsy, she received her B.A. in Literary Arts from Brown University, where she was Metro News Editor at The Brown Daily Herald, and she interned as an investigative reporter at Injustice Watch. Maia's interest in data analysis draws her to numbers that tell stories, and she enjoys digging beyond data to reach the people whose lives it describes. She can be reached at maia.rosenfeld@scripps.com.