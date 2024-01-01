Lindsey Pulse is a producer on "Morning Rush.” She started at Newsy as a content producer on the daily news team and eventually became a daily news lead. Now, Lindsey is bringing the day's top headlines to Newsy's live audience, with a sprinkle of pop culture (and a few jokes) in between. Lindsey is open-minded and curious about everything, which is how she ended up visiting a cult — twice — but also what makes her a good journalist. Catch her behind the scenes on a show that made her doubt whether she's actually a morning person ... weekdays at 9 a.m. Eastern.