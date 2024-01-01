Lindsay Tuchman is a former host of Morning Rush covering top headlines, interviewing newsmakers across the country and even traveling to London to cover Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. She is also a member of the Southeast Emmy Association Board of Governors. Before Scripps News, Lindsay worked at NY1 in New York City where she received a Journalists Association of New York Award for coverage of 2021's Hurricane Ida, an Emmy nomination for her coverage of 2020’s Tropical Storm Isaias, and a NY Press Club award for coverage of a helicopter crash in 2019. Lindsay started her career as a morning anchor and reporter at WBOC News in Salisbury, MD. She also is a live correspondent for CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve show. Lindsay graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism and minor in International Relations. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling to new cities, wine tasting and riding roller coasters.