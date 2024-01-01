Lexie Hammesfahr

Lexie is a writer, producer and anchor at Newsy, with an emphasis on entertainment. Born and raised in Atlanta, Lexie slowly made her way across the country to LA and is now returning to SEC country in Missouri. Graduating from Southern Methodist University in Dallas with a convergence journalism degree, Lexie followed her love of entertainment journalism to the west coast where she worked for E! News and Entertainment Tonight. When she’s not scouring social media or tabloid websites, she can be found working out, watching Parks and Rec reruns (R.I.P.) or honing her culinary skills in the kitchen. Follow her on social media @lexiehammesfahr.