Lauren Knapp is a video editor and journalist working with the investigative unit. She has previously worked as a director, producer, shooter and editor in both documentary and broadcast news. Lauren's work has appeared on The New York Times Op-Docs, The Atlantic, McClatchy Studios, PBS NewsHour and NPR. Her documentaries have screened at festivals across the globe.

In addition to telling stories, Lauren has enjoyed teaching others the craft at Georgetown University, Northwestern University's Medill School of Communications, George Mason University and Stanford University. Lauren is interested in stories that expose faults in our systems, told with complexity and nuance.