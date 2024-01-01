Katie Link builds content partnerships with internal and external organizations. She seeks to develop co-branded short- and long-form contributions for Newsy's cable and over-the-top platforms. Prior to joining Newsy, Katie reported and anchored at a local NBC-affiliate TV station. She's a proud born-and-raised Texan but traveled north to study broadcast journalism at the Missouri School of Journalism. If there's a partner you'd like to see Newsy working with, send Katie your idea at katielink@newsy.com.