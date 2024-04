Katherine Biek is a content producer at Newsy. She grew up in Minnesota among the glitz and glamour of the child pageant and competitive dance worlds before eventually hanging up her pointe shoes to attend the University of Missouri, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2013. Since joining Newsy, Katherine's honed her skills at covering stories across a wide variety of news topics, including U.S. politics, international relations and even the entertainment industry.