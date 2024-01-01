Kate O'Brian

Kate’s esteemed career in news and journalism spans nearly four decades. She spent 30 years at ABC News in ascending positions including senior vice president for news where Kate oversaw newsgathering across ABC’s news bureaus worldwide. Kate became the first woman to run a 24/7 cable news organization when she was appointed president at Al Jazeera America, leading the startup news network to multiple awards. Most recently, she has consulted with media organizations on a range of editorial, management and business strategies, working with some of the country’s leading news operations.

Among other awards, Kate’s work has been honored with the Robert G. McGruder Diversity in Media Dinstinguished Leadership Award, Emmy, Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University, and George Foster Peabody awards.