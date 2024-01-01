“The culture at Scripps News is like no other. I'm excited every day to have the opportunity to collaborate with talented, dedicated journalists who are supportive of one another.” – Karen Wines

Karen is the deputy bureau chief and managing editor for Scripps News. Based in Washington, D.C., she manages and collaborates with Scripps News’ political correspondents and producers covering the White House, Capitol Hill, and the Supreme Court.

Throughout her career, Karen has won multiple awards. In 2002, The National Academy of Television Arts & Science, the duPont-Columbia Awards, and the Peabody Awards all honored her for her coverage of the September 11th attacks. She also won the Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in Television and Radio in 2014, 2015 and 2016. She received all these awards while employed at ABC as a producer for World News Tonight.

Karen holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University.

