Karen Rodriguez is an award-winning national investigative reporter/producer at Scripps News. She graduated from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with a bachelor’s degree in convergence journalism with an emphasis in investigative reporting.

Born on the tropical island of Cuba, Karen braves the cold of the midwest to bring you visual stories that cause change.In 2022, she was one of the lead reporters nominated for a Peabody award for "The Model City" podcast.

Karen is interested in all sorts of issues that affect people's lives, from housing to health care, so tell her your story in english or spanish at Karen.Rodriguez@scripps.com or find her on X @Krod65