Jessica Walsh

Director of Editorial Operations

Jessica Walsh supports the strategic execution of news and programming initiatives at Newsy. Prior to this role, she helped establish many of the company's editorial policies as director of standards and practices. Outside of her work at Newsy, Jessica has provided writing and editing services for a variety of clients, including independent authors and several regional publications. She holds bachelor's degrees in Spanish and English from Truman State University as well as a master's degree from the Missouri School of Journalism.

