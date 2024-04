Jessica Diaz-Hurtado is a producer on the Documentaries team, reporting on everything from the civil conflict in Colombia to gentrification in Dallas. Prior to Newsy, she was an NPR Kroc Fellow and reported at KERA, co-hosted a NPR podcast and covered culture, art and music. She earned her Bachelor of Arts at the University of Wisconin-Madison and her Master of Arts at the University of Texas at Austin. Jessica hopes to continue to cover stories affecting marginalized communities.