Jay Strubberg is an anchor for Scripps News on “Morning Rush” and on weekends. He thrives on writing and editing. Jay enjoys talking with people who are making a difference in society, whether it’s a person of power or the plumber who saves the day when pipes burst on Christmas Eve. In his spare time, he loves to read, hike (The Smoky Mountains are for real!), watch and play sports (Go Warriors!), dig into a good show and spend time with family and friends in Austin and New York. Jay enjoys simple pleasures: the park on a sunny day, black coffee, PB&J and vanilla ice cream. And he doesn’t care that he’s basic.