Isbella Diaz is a segment producer for Newsy's evening content. Before joining the Newsy team, she was a TV & online producer for CGTN America. She also worked for the journalism nonprofit, the National Press Foundation, and Washington's leading news and talk radio station, WMAL. Isbella has a Master's in International Media, and a Bachelor's in Broadcast Journalism from American University in Washington, D.C. When she's not catching up with the news online via BBC, AP, or Reuters (and of course, Newsy!), she spends her time scoping out new coffee shops and trying different restaurants in the city.