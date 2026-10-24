Zelenskyy says Starlink, Starshield speeds restored in Ukraine

Starlink and Starshield internet speeds in Ukraine have returned to levels seen before restrictions were imposed last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday.

"The speeds are now where they need to be," Zelenskyy said. "The restoration began overnight, and by this morning, speeds were already sufficient."

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the satellite technology, operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, to Ukraine's military operations.

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"This matters: for our frontline logistics, for defending Ukraine against jet-powered Shaheds," he said, referring to Russian attack drones.

Zelenskyy also thanked U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, for helping resolve the issue.

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It remains unclear who was responsible for imposing the restrictions. Trump has said he did not order them, while other senior administration officials have sought to distance the U.S. government from the decision.

However, Musk suggested the restrictions were under U.S. government control in an Oct. 14 post on X.

"Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," Musk wrote.

He added, "Starlink is a commercial service owned and controlled by SpaceX. Usage of Starlink is limited to civilian or defensive activities and cannot be used for offensive military action, as doing so would be inappropriate for a commercial company.