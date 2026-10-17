Interactive: Flight delay protections are changing under new federal rules

A new federal rule taking effect Oct. 19 reclassifies 10 causes of flight disruptions — and it could mean airlines no longer have to pick up your dinner tab.

Your flight just got delayed three hours. You're stuck at the gate, hungry, and wondering whether the airline owes you anything. Starting Oct. 19, the answer to that question just got a lot more complicated — and a lot less likely to go in your favor.

The Department of Transportation is reclassifying 10 causes of flight delays and cancellations as outside an airline's control. That single change could determine whether you walk away with a meal voucher or an unexpected bill.

10 — Delay causes reclassified

Oct. 19 — When the new rule takes effect

3 hrs — Domestic delay threshold

For years, the rule was relatively straightforward: if your flight was delayed or canceled due to something the airline could have controlled — a maintenance issue, a staffing problem — the carrier was expected to cover meals, accommodations, and other costs. That framework is now shifting in ways that many travelers won't see coming until they're already stranded.

The new classifications cover situations that range from unruly passenger removals to cybersecurity attacks to overheated brakes. On the surface, some of these sound like obvious external events. Others — like unscheduled maintenance — are more contested, and critics argue airlines should still be responsible for keeping their planes airworthy.

Your Compensation Outlook

New rule effective date

Causes reclassified

Even if your disruption falls outside the new rule, airlines may still offer goodwill assistance. Exhaust every option before paying out of pocket.

10 — Reclassified Delay Causes — Previously 'within airline control'

Oct. 19 — Effective Date — Department of Transportation rule

3 hrs — Domestic Refund Threshold — Cash refund, not voucher only

Travel correspondent Katy Nastro of Flighty says one of the most contentious items on the new list is unscheduled maintenance. Airlines maintain aircraft on rolling schedules, and critics argue that unexpected mechanical failures are an inherent part of operating a fleet — something that can't simply be called an external event. But under the new classification, those delays may no longer trigger automatic passenger assistance.

For travelers caught in one of these newly reclassified situations, Nastro is direct: the rule change puts you in a worse position, but it doesn't leave you completely without options. Persistence matters more than ever.

This is a really unfortunate scenario for those travelers that do encounter these types of disruptions and are now not eligible for this type of protection Katy Nastro, travel correspondent for Flighty

All 10 Reclassified Delay Causes

The Department of Transportation's new rule reclassifies the following as outside a carrier's control, potentially removing passengers' eligibility for meals, hotels, and other assistance:

1. Unscheduled aircraft maintenance that cannot be deferred or must be addressed before flight

2. Removal of an unruly passenger

3. Certain medical emergencies

4. Cybersecurity attacks, provided the airline is complying with applicable regulations

5. Aircraft cleaning required after the death of a passenger

6. Aircraft damage caused by extreme weather, foreign object debris, or sabotage

7. Certain baggage or cargo delays caused by an outage of a baggage system not controlled by the airline or its contractor

8. Unexpected shutdowns or failures of government systems that directly affect an airline's ability to operate flights safely

9. Overheated brakes caused by a safety incident requiring emergency procedures

10. Airport closures caused by volcanic ash, wind, or wind shear

Common Misconceptions About Flight Delay Rights

Airlines must always provide a meal voucher for any significant delay.

Verdict: false

Vouchers were only ever required for delays within the airline's control. Starting Oct. 19, 10 causes are reclassified as outside airline control — including some mechanical issues — removing the automatic obligation.

If your flight is delayed, you're stuck accepting a voucher instead of a refund.

Verdict: false

Under a separate passenger protection rule, domestic travelers delayed three hours or more who choose not to fly are entitled to a cash refund — not just a travel credit or voucher.

There's nothing you can do if the airline says it doesn't owe you anything.

Verdict: mostly false

Nastro recommends asking the gate agent, calling the airline's main line, and calling the international phone line — exhausting every channel before accepting the first 'no.' Airlines may still offer goodwill assistance even when not legally required.

Unscheduled maintenance is always considered within an airline's control.

Verdict: false

The new rule specifically reclassifies unexpected mechanical issues that cannot be deferred as outside carrier control — one of the most contested changes in the Department of Transportation's update.

Do You Know Your Flight Delay Rights?

Four questions. Most travelers get at least one wrong.

Under the new DOT rule, which of these is now classified as OUTSIDE an airline's control?

Overbooking a flight — Overbooking is a commercial decision made by the airline — it is not on the reclassified list. Oversold flights are generally considered within airline control.

Unscheduled maintenance that can't be deferred — Correct. This is one of the most contentious items on the new list. Critics argue airlines should always be responsible for keeping planes airworthy, but DOT's rule now classifies unexpected mechanical issues as outside carrier control.

A flight crew scheduling mistake — Crew scheduling is an internal airline operation and is generally considered within the carrier's control. It did not make the DOT's reclassified list.

Running out of in-flight snacks — Not on the list — and also not a delay cause that triggers compensation in the first place. Focus on the 10 reclassified causes that actually affect your travel protections.

How long does a domestic flight need to be delayed before you're entitled to a cash refund instead of a voucher?

1 hour — One hour is often the threshold for credit card trip delay benefits — but the federal cash refund rule for domestic flights kicks in at three hours, not one.

2 hours — Two hours is a common guess, but the actual threshold under the separate passenger protection rule is three hours for domestic flights.

3 hours — Correct. Under a separate passenger protection rule, domestic travelers delayed three hours or more who decide not to travel are entitled to a refund — not a voucher or future credit. You can also choose rebooking instead.

5 hours — Five hours is too long to wait. The domestic threshold is three hours — at that point you can demand a cash refund if you choose not to fly.

How many causes of flight delays and cancellations did the DOT reclassify as outside a carrier's control?

3 — Three is far too few. The DOT's new rule reclassifies 10 distinct causes — a broad expansion that covers everything from cyberattacks to overheated brakes.

6 — Close in spirit but not in fact. The number is 10 — and the range of situations included is wider than most travelers would expect.

10 — Correct. The DOT reclassified exactly 10 causes, including unscheduled maintenance, unruly passenger removal, cybersecurity attacks, and airport closures caused by volcanic ash or wind shear.

15 — The list is long, but not that long. Ten causes were reclassified — but given how varied they are, it can feel like more.

If an airline denies your request for a meal voucher, what does travel expert Katy Nastro recommend?

Accept the decision and buy your own food — Accepting the first 'no' is exactly what Nastro advises against. Even when airlines aren't legally required to help, they may offer goodwill assistance — but only if you keep asking.

File a complaint with the DOT right away — A formal complaint is a valid long-term step, but Nastro's immediate advice is to exhaust in-person and phone options first — gate agent, airline main line, and international phone line — before escalating.

Try the gate agent, the airline's main line, and the international phone line — Exactly right. Nastro says travelers should not just ask in real time at the gate, but also call the airline and its international phone line — exhausting all options before paying out of pocket.

Only pursue it if the delay is weather-related — Weather-related delays are actually among the least likely to trigger airline assistance — they're clearly outside carrier control. Nastro's advice to exhaust all options applies broadly, regardless of cause.

What to Do When Your Flight Is Delayed or Canceled

Check your credit card benefits first — Before you spend a dollar, review the card you used to book the flight. Many cards include trip delay or disruption coverage that can reimburse meals and hotels regardless of what the airline says. Ask the gate agent — directly and specifically — Request a meal voucher, hotel accommodation, or rebooking explicitly. Don't assume the airline will volunteer what you're owed. A polite, specific ask often gets results that silence doesn't. Exhaust every phone channel — If the gate agent says no, call the airline's main customer service line. Then try the international phone line. Katy Nastro of Flighty says persistence across multiple channels is your best tool. Know the 3-hour domestic refund rule — If your domestic flight is delayed three hours or more and you decide not to travel, you're entitled to a cash refund — not just a voucher or future credit. You can also choose to be rebooked instead. Consider travel insurance for expensive trips — For trips where an unexpected hotel stay or other costs could add up quickly, travel insurance may be worth the investment — especially as the list of airline-covered situations shrinks.

I don't want travelers to get discouraged in thinking that they have absolutely no protections because at the end of the day, it can come down to the airline of whether or not they're going to have a goodwill program Katy Nastro, travel correspondent for Flighty

Delay Scenarios: What You May — and May Not — Be Owed

Delay Cause Airline Meal/Hotel? Cash Refund Option? Unscheduled maintenance (new rule) No longer guaranteed Yes, if 3+ hrs and you don't fly Extreme weather / wind shear No — outside airline control Yes, if 3+ hrs and you don't fly Unruly passenger removal No — now reclassified Yes, if 3+ hrs and you don't fly Cybersecurity attack No — outside airline control Yes, if 3+ hrs and you don't fly Government system failure No — outside airline control Yes, if 3+ hrs and you don't fly Goodwill / discretionary help Possible — ask every channel Separate from goodwill assistance

The bottom line for American travelers is that the safety net is getting smaller — but it has not disappeared entirely. The distinction between what you're legally owed and what an airline might still provide out of goodwill is now more important than ever to understand before you reach the gate.

Nastro's advice is to treat every delay as a negotiation, not a verdict. The rule change shifts the legal baseline, but airlines still have discretion — and travelers who ask persistently, through every available channel, give themselves the best shot at covering their costs without reaching for their own wallet.

Protect Yourself Before Your Next Trip

Review Your Credit Card Travel Benefits: The card you used to book may already cover trip delays — check before you fly.

Read the Full DOT Rule: The complete list of 10 reclassified delay causes is published in the Federal Register.

Know the Don't Waste Your Money Guidance: More consumer travel advice from John Matarese at dontwasteyourmoney.com.

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