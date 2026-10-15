U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Interactive

Actions

Interactive: Could the No Surprises Act be driving up health insurance costs?

Experts say the No Surprises Act has protected patients from unexpected medical bills, but the law's arbitration process may be contributing to higher insurance premiums. 
Did a law meant to stop surprise medical bills help drive up insurance costs? 
Health ACA Enrollment
Posted
and last updated

The No Surprises Act, which took effect in 2022, was designed to shield privately insured patients from unexpected bills when treated by out-of-network providers at in-network facilities. Most experts agree the law's consumer protections are worth keeping, but some say its dispute resolution process is backfiring.

When insurers and providers disagree on payments, either side can enter arbitration — and arbitrators have sometimes awarded amounts far above typical rates. In one case cited by UnitedHealthcare, an assistant surgeon awarded through arbitration received roughly 12 times what the lead neurosurgeon was paid. Those mounting costs, experts warn, may ultimately be passed on to consumers through higher premiums.

Most Recent
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.