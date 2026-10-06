Interactive: 2.3 million cancer cases in 2024 were attributable to infections

A Lancet Oncology study estimates that 2.3 million cancer cases globally in 2024 were linked to infections — roughly 1 in every 8 diagnoses. The leading culprits included H. pylori, tied to 760,000 cases, and HPV, linked to 750,000 cases, followed by hepatitis B, Epstein-Barr virus, and hepatitis C.

Experts say the findings are a call to action, since many of these infections are preventable or treatable. Hepatitis B and HPV can be stopped through vaccination, while hepatitis C is now curable with antivirals. Doctors stress that closing gaps in screening and vaccination could prevent millions of future cancer diagnoses.