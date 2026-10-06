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Interactive: 2.3 million cancer cases in 2024 were attributable to infections

This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research in 2015 shows colon cancer.
NCI Center for Cancer Research via AP
This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research in 2015 shows colon cancer.
This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research in 2015 shows colon cancer.
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A Lancet Oncology study estimates that 2.3 million cancer cases globally in 2024 were linked to infections — roughly 1 in every 8 diagnoses. The leading culprits included H. pylori, tied to 760,000 cases, and HPV, linked to 750,000 cases, followed by hepatitis B, Epstein-Barr virus, and hepatitis C.

Experts say the findings are a call to action, since many of these infections are preventable or treatable. Hepatitis B and HPV can be stopped through vaccination, while hepatitis C is now curable with antivirals. Doctors stress that closing gaps in screening and vaccination could prevent millions of future cancer diagnoses.

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