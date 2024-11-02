Families seek answers, solace as St. Louis police struggle to solve killings

Inside Story travels to St. Louis to investigate the failure of the city’s police to solve murders and hear from families who lost loved ones to the violence as they search for answers.

In an exclusive interview after his release from prison, rapper Trevell “G. Dep” Coleman sits down with host Lawrence Bartley to discuss the peace he gained after turning himself in for shooting a man - and how his music took center stage at his parole hearing.

We learn why censoring books in prisons is being characterized as a ban on information.

And in the closing message, Bartley takes a moment to talk about the challenges of speaking to both an audience on the inside — and the outside.