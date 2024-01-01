Hailey Gavin is a video editor on the Newsy Documentaries team, building creative stories and segments for the nightly streaming show "In The Loop" and other Newsy original shows and series. Prior to joining Newsy, Hailey produced and edited video explainers, essays and stories about news and culture for Business Insider and Insider. Her work has also been published by Slate Magazine and the Orlando Sentinel. When not working on an edit, Hailey enjoys writing, playing soccer, watching good movies and adding hot sauce to every meal.