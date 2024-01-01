Gabrielle Ware comes to Newsy after working in both local TV and public radio news. This Auburn alum started her career as a local TV reporter and anchor in Duluth, Minnesota before joining Georgia Public Broadcasting in 2014. There she reported, hosted a radio show and helped launch video news for the outlet's website. She's now excited to turn her efforts to digital full-time. Gabrielle loves to travel and create new experiences, and has lived in 10 different states! When she isn’t at work, she’s either searching through news headlines or finding a new "vintage" TV show to obsess over. She just finished Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Any suggestions?