Fiona Tapp

Fiona Tapp is a British award-winning writer and former teacher living in Canada. Her work has appeared in National Geographic, Popular Science, Parents, Rolling Stone, The Atlantic, and many more. In addition to travel, parenting, and education stories, she loves writing product reviews and gift guides which she produced for CNN Underscored for two years as well as for The Spruce, Reader's Digest, Forbes, and Brit + Co.