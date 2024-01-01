Ethan Nelson is the head of Court TV and program development at Scripps News. Before joining Scripps, Ethan worked for 12 years at ABC News in a variety of leadership positions, including senior producer at “Nightline,” executive broadcast producer for “Good Morning America” and, most recently, as executive producer of “What Would You Do?”. During his time at “Good Morning America,” the program overtook “The Today Show” as the most-watched morning show on network TV (after 16 years entrenched at No. 2), and the show won two Emmy awards for Outstanding Morning Program. Ethan also worked as a senior executive producer for Al Jazeera America and as the vice president of development at Sharp Entertainment.

Earlier in his career, Ethan produced for HBO's “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” where two of his segments were nominated for Emmys, including an investigation into illegal steroid smuggling along the U.S.-Mexico border.