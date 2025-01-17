Mattel's Aaliyah doll to honor her birthday sold out in hours. Here's how to get one

Mattel's Barbie doll of Aaliyah was released on Thursday to honor the late singer on what would've been her 46th birthday and it sold out on the company's website in a matter of hours.

But there's still a chance to get your hands on one. Target is set to make the doll available to purchase on Jan. 26, according to multiple reports.

The doll is part of the Barbie Music Series, which features dolls of other iconic artists like Gloria Estefan and Stevie Nicks.

The Aaliyah doll is clad in a black, faux leather outfit inspired by the one she wore in her music video for "One in a Million."

"Today on Aaliyah’s birthday, Barbie honors the Princess of R&B’s unmatched legacy as a once-in-a-generation talent," Mattel wrote in a social media post. "A rising star who left an unforgettable mark on pop culture, the Aaliyah Barbie doll remembers her iconic style, keeping her influence alive across generations."

The Grammy-nominated star died tragically at age 22 on Aug. 25, 2001, in a plane crash in the Bahamas.