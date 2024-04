Emily Kallmyer is a National Photojournalist for Scripps News, traveling all over the country to tell powerful and impactful stories. Emily has been with Scripps since 2020. Prior to that, she worked in local news in Baltimore. She graduated from the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism. Emily has earned multiple regional Emmys, NPPA East Top Photographer of the Year, and two NPPA Best of Photography awards. In her free time, Emily loves hiking and reading.