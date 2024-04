Eliana Moreno is a Line Producer for Newsy's evening shows. Before coming to Newsy, she worked at a local station in Milwaukee. Eliana is originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina and loves taking trips to visit her family whenever possible. She's spent most of her life in Milwaukee and is all about boasting big hometown pride. From politics to entertainment, she has a passion for everything that is news. But her favorite role is being a mom to her son Elijah.