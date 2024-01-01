“Scripps News continues to focus on what makes journalism important, not only informing society but empowering people to better their lives.” - Doug Iten

Doug is an executive producer of national content sharing for Scripps News. He is based in Tampa, Florida and primarily focuses on fostering and facilitating unique content and collaborations across all Scripps properties.

With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Doug has received numerous accolades for his work, including a duPont-Columbia Award. He has a passion for investigative and in-depth storytelling and previously served as the executive producer of special projects & investigations for local media station WFTS. He began his career in journalism as a broadcast reporter for a local cable news station.

Doug received his degree in broadcast news from University of South Florida.

