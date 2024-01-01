Devan Kaney

Devan is up before the sun to host and produce Newsy's "The Day Ahead." She is an award-winning journalist, movie and TV buff, and Philly sports fan. Devan worked in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles and New York before deciding to leave screenplays for broadcast copy. She received her master's degree in journalism & public affairs from American University in Washington D.C., and hasn't stopped going Live since. Devan is happy to swap her hometown Philly cheesesteaks for Chicago deep-dish and loves calling the Windy City home. For news with a dash of humor, occasional Game of Thrones theories, and funny GIFs, follow Devan on Twitter @DevanKaneyTV.