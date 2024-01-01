Dean Littleton is the executive vice president of media operations at The E.W. Scripps Company. In this role, he oversees streaming and company and local and networks engineering and operations in addition to leading local media and managing affiliate relations. Littleton also oversees Scripps’ national and local news.

Prior to his current role, Littleton served as senior vice president of local media. He also previously served as vice president and general manager at Denver7 KMGH-TV, joining the station in 2017. Prior to this, he was general manager at WATE-TV in Knoxville and general sales manager at WVLT-TV in Knoxville, KUSA-TV in Denver and WBIR-TV in Knoxville. He started his career as a news photographer/editor at WBIR.

Littleton is board chair for the ABC Television Affiliates Association and the Colorado Association of Broadcasters and serves on the board of the National Association of Broadcasters.