Dakota Karson is currently the evening editorial lead overseeing Newsy's daily news team. Dakota works with her team each and every night to engage Newsy's viewers and inform them about what's happening around the world. Prior to her role at Newsy, Dakota was in the Windy City as a digital video content producer. She started her career off in Champaign, Illinois, where she was studying broadcast journalism at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She graduated in 2017 and has since been focused on bringing stories that matter to viewers. When she isn't in the newsroom, you can find her playing a round on the golf course, baking any of numerous baked goods from scratch, or driving up to Chicago to visit her family and friends.