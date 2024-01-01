Cristina Mutchler is an anchor and producer for Newsy's daily news team. She previously covered national and international news as a reporter and producer at CNN for four years. A multilingual Latina, Cristina holds a Master of Science in journalism and Bachelor of Science in broadcast journalism from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University. (Go Bobcats!) She's also a Peabody, Emmy and Scripps Howard Foundation Internship Grant award recipient. While working in local news, Cristina enterprised a series on Syrian refugees in Toledo, Ohio, that garnered national attention. She also enjoys health, travel and lifestyle stories after filing regular reports for CNN Airport Network and CNN AccentHealth, hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Robin Meade. In her spare time, Cristina loves reading, working out and watching Bravo.