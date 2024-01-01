Connor Hickox

Connor leads post-production at Newsy. Coming from a background in film production, he joined the team in 2014 to help Newsy build out field production operations. The job has since taken him across the country and around the world — shooting, editing, and producing stories. Now, Connor leads content production operations across Newsy’s growing footprint of newsrooms and bureaus. He listens to an improbable number of podcasts, wishes he could dunk a basketball, loves a good movie, and hates writing in the third person.