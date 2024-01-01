With Chicago as her home base, Colleen O’Neill has spent the last seven years as a media producer, writer and storyteller. After studying Broadcast Journalism at Columbia College, Colleen started her TV career at WTTW's flagship public affairs program "Chicago Tonight.” She went on to produce a nationally syndicated financial news program "First Business News" before making the switch to morning TV. Colleen spent three years as a line producer for WCIU's morning show "You & Me" before launching the rebranded morning show "The Jam.” When she's not in the control room, Colleen loves to travel, explore new neighborhoods and hang with her cat, Seth.