Chris Nguyen

Chris is an anchor at Scripps News, based out of the network’s headquarters in Atlanta. Whether he’s interviewing professional athletes or everyday superstars, Chris is passionate about connecting with people from all walks of life. Before joining the team, he served as a national correspondent for CNN, covering breaking news and politics. As a proud son of immigrants, Chris was the first Vietnamese American man to anchor in a major U.S. television market. He previously worked at local stations in Central Illinois, the Inland Northwest, the Sacramento Valley, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Outside of work, Chris enjoys working out, volunteering, trying new restaurants, and spending time with family and friends. He graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.