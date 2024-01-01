Chelsea Davis works on the marketing team for Newsy as the audience development specialist. She graduated from Miami University, where she completed a bachelor's in journalism and communications as well as a minor in Middle East studies. Before coming to Newsy, Chelsea worked in marketing and as a freelance writer for a myriad of companies, including Cincinnati Ballet and The Dayton City Paper. In her spare time, Chelsea writes screenplays, co-runs an entertainment podcast called “Entratained” and travels as much as she can.