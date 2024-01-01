“No other career gives you the ability to uncover truth quite like journalism.” – Chari White

Chari is a senior producer based in Atlanta, Georgia. Her main beats include political and Disinformation Desk content, and she manages the editorial direction and tone of the Scripps News weekday shows “On The Scene” and “Happening Now in America.”

Chari began her career in Saginaw, Michigan as a morning/Noon producer. She then worked in Jacksonville, Florida as an executive producer at First Coast News before joining the Weather Channel in Atlanta, Georgia as a senior producer.

Chari is a two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and has won a Suncoast Emmy Award for Best Newscast. She holds two degrees from Howard University in broadcast journalism and political science.

