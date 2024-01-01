Caitlin Baldwin is a segment producer at Newsy. She joined Newsy in 2016 as a headline writer on "Newsy Live." Prior to Newsy, she won a regional award from the Society of Professional Journalists for her in-depth TV reporting on the heroin epidemic in 2014, while she was still a graduate student at Lindenwood University in her hometown of St. Charles, Missouri. Prior to that, she interned with KSDK in St. Louis, where she answered the call from a witness about an explosion at the Boston Marathon in 2013. She also has a fond memory of being stuck on the It's A Small World ride for 30 minutes when she interned at Walt Disney World as a college sophomore.