What federal changes to DEI policies could mean for businesses

President Donald Trump is reversing course on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility policies.

The order by the Office of Personnel Management directs department heads to notify DEIA employees that they would be placed on paid administrative leave.

The federal government is now joining a growing list of companies that have pulled back on DEI initiatives.

Dee C. Marshall, CEO of consulting firm Diverse & Engaged, says companies started dialing back on DEI programs after two Supreme Court decisions.

"The first part of this was overturning Roe v. Wade, and then the second was overturning affirmative action," Marshall said. "Many corporations begin immediately, you know, rolling back, and they took that as a welcome mat."

David Glasgow of NYU says most organizations are still doing DEI work but not necessarily calling it DEI.

"Anti-DEI activists over the past few years have really tried to weaponize that acronym of DEI and make it into a bogeyman of some kind," Glasgow said.

The Biden administration's DEI orders were intended to address inequalities among numerous groups.

Trump has referred to these programs as "discrimination" and insists on restoring strictly "merit-based" hiring.

Some experts warn of the repercussions of not prioritizing inclusivity.

"I would just encourage every leader, every CEO, every people leader to focus on and reprioritize safety," Marshall said.

"I think any organization that wants to succeed, wants to make sure that they're looking for talent wherever it lies," Glasgow said.