Big Lots continues some store closures as its bankruptcy proceeds

Big Lots is continuing to close stores across the U.S. as it navigates Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a court filing in Delaware this week, the chain shared plans to close 19 additional stores in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, California, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and Nevada.

Big Lots has now closed hundreds of stores as part of its bankruptcy. Its initial plans called for it to close more than 500 locations.

"Though the majority of our store locations are profitable, we intend to move forward with a more focused footprint to ensure that we operate efficiently and are best positioned to serve our customers," CEO Bruce Thorn said in a statement when bankruptcy was announced.

But the retailer now appears to be saving some of those stores from closure. Web pages for certain locations, such as one in Carson City, Nevada, have new banners that suggest they may continue service.

The chain is also continuing with announced sales and a newly launched shopping app.

Big Lots says the best way to stay up to date on which stores will remain open is to use the store locator tool on its website.