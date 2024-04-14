Brittany Anas is a former newspaper reporter (The Denver Post, Boulder Daily Camera) turned freelance writer. Before she struck out on her own, she covered just about every beat -- from higher education to crime. Now she writes about travel and lifestyle topics for Scripps New, Simplemost, Men’s Journal, Forbes, Shondaland, Livability, House Beautiful, Apartment Therapy, Hearst newspapers, TripSavvy and more. In her free time, she coaches basketball, crashes pools and loves hanging out with her rude-but-adorable Boston Terrier that never got the memo the breed is nicknamed "America’s gentleman."