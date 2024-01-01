Brian Donlon is seasoned media executive and producer. After a start in print journalism working for USA Today, Brian transitioned to electronic media by joining Lifetime Television. As vice president of sports and new media he developed and oversaw the production of Lifetime Sports – the first network sports division dedicated to women’s sports. He also paved the way for the company's entree into digital media with the creation of Lifetime Online, now one of the most visited web sites for women. Using his print news roots, Brian migrated to daily news production becoming a member of the senior production team that launched “CBS' Early Show” with Bryant Gumbel. That incarnation of the program drew record ratings.

While at CBS, Brian oversaw the digital offerings of “The Early Show” and eventually left the program to concentrate on digital content at several outlets including iVillage where he was vice president of production and partnerships. But morning television beckoned again when ESPN hired Brian to create and produce “Cold Pizza,” ESPN's first morning news and information program. While at the sports network, he also created and executive produced, the afternoon spinoff program, “1st and 10” – now known as “First Take” and the inspiration for several imitators on national and local sports networks. Another morning show start-up presented itself when Brian became one of the founding executive producers hired to launch the new Fox Business Network. As executive producer "Fox Business Morning," "Money for Breakfast" and "Money for Breakfast Weekend,” he oversaw of 21 hours a week of live programming. As co-executive producer of the “Steel on Wheels Tour” and “30 Million Jobs Tour” – two special series that were part of MSNBC’s “Dylan Ratigan Show,” Brian left the control room and studio and hit the road with two cross-country tours of America that included live TV specials, an interactive web site, social media extensions and online town hall meetings. The two tours visited 21 cities from Seattle to Miami with live shows that originated from a paddlewheel ship in the middle of the Mississippi River to the LBJ Library in Austin to underneath Bay Bridge in San Francisco. Back on land Brian joined CNBC to become a senior producer for CNBC’s “Closing Bell” and most recently was the coordinating producer for the A&E newsmagazine pilot series, “News Café” and executive producer of the live Super Bowl special, “Taste of the NFL.” Brian holds a BA in Journalism from Pace University; an MA in Media Studies with professional certification in Media Management from The New School and has been an adjunct professor of Mass Communications at Iona College.

