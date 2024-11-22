Watch Now
Blue Origin launches 6 passengers into space for its ninth tourism flight

Blue Origin has now launched 47 individuals, some who have taken the journey multiple times, into space as part of its space tourism program.
Blue Origin rocket
Posted

Blue Origin, the space company owned by Jeff Bezos, launched its ninth human tourist flight to space Friday morning from western Texas.

Six people were onboard the flight, which lasted about 10 minutes.

The passengers on the rocket experienced weightlessness from zero gravity for approximately three minutes, officials said.

