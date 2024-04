Ben Worsley is the Chief Photographer of Scripps News. He has been with the team since 2022, working mostly on long-form enterprise storytelling throughout the country. Previously, he worked at a local station in Baltimore for 12 years, three of those as Chief Photojournalist. His work has been honored regionally and nationally with numerous AP Awards, Emmys, Edward R. Murrow Awards, and Tellys. He is also an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland, where he graduated in 2010.