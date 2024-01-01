Aysha Bagchi is an investigative reporting fellow with the Scripps D.C. Bureau and Newsy. Previously, she worked on policy issues for U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee staff and on criminal justice investigations for the Texas Fair Defense Project. Aysha has a B.A. from Stanford in Philosophy and History, a B.A. from Oxford in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (funded by a Rhodes Scholarship), and a J.D. from Harvard. Before returning to journalism, Aysha got her law license in New York. Originally from the great city of Austin, Aysha visits her grandmother in India every year.