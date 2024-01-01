Andrew Herrmann is an assistant managing editor based in Chicago. His prior experience includes an award-winning career at the Chicago Sun-Times where he was a reporter, columnist, weekend editor, and managing editor. He later helped launch the groundbreaking hyperlocal news site DNAinfo Chicago. In broadcasting, he was an on-air news commentator for WGN-AM radio, FOX-32 Chicago, WYCC and WTTW. He holds a BS in Journalism from Southern Illinois University and an MA in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Andrew also underwent training to be a mall Santa where he learned the number one rule is, Don't promise anything -- guidance he continues to follow in his current role managing a team of reporters.